SSC to Release MTS Exam Notification on 5 February

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to notify for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on 5 January 2021. Initially it was scheduled to release details for the same on 2 February, which was later postponed to 5 January.
The official notice from the commission reads, “Aspiring candidates for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2020, are hereby informed that the notice of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020, which is scheduled to be published on 02.02.2021, will now be published on 05.02.2021.”
Initially, last date to apply for SSC MTS exam was fixed at 18 March 2021. But since the notification date has been postponed, it is possible that the last date to apply may also get postponed.
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee, reported NDTV.
Candidates willing to apply should be between 18 to 25 years of age. Upper age relaxation is provided to candidates belonging to different categories.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined