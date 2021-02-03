SSC to Release MTS Exam Notification on 5 February

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to notify for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on 5 January 2021. Initially it was scheduled to release details for the same on 2 February, which was later postponed to 5 January.

The official notice from the commission reads, “Aspiring candidates for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2020, are hereby informed that the notice of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020, which is scheduled to be published on 02.02.2021, will now be published on 05.02.2021.”