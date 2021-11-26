SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam 2020 Answer Key Out, Raise Objections by 28 Nov

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2020 was conducted on 11, 12 and 15 November in computer based mode.
Published:

Download SSC Stenographer answer key from ssc.nic.in

(File Photo: IANS)

SSC Stenographer Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 25 November, released the provisional answer keys for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2020. Response sheets of candidates were also released along with the answer keys.

Candidates who appeared for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ 2020 exam can download the answer keys and their response sheet from the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.

Candidates are allowed to raise objection(s) against the answer key, if any, by paying a sum of Rs 100 per question. Last date to challenge the answer key is Sunday, 28 November 2021 (06 pm).

How to Download SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key?

  • Go to the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in

  • Click on 'Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) of Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2020' link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to the Answer key notice

  • Click on the answer key and response sheet link available in that notice

  • A new webpage will open in your screen

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Enter your roll number and password

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Your response sheet and answer key link will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it future reference

Candidates can download answer keys and their response sheet till 06 pm, 28 November.

