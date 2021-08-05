SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2020 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download It

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card released on regional websites
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on Wednesday, 4 August, released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 examination 2020. Commission released the admit cards for three regions: North Western region, Central region and Madhya Pradesh region.
Candidates who have registered for CGL tier 1 exam from any of the above mentioned regions can download the admit cards form their respective regional websites.
For North Western region: sscnwr.org
Central region: ssc-cr.org
Madhya Pradesh region: sscmpr.org
Visit the official website of your regional SSC centre
Click on 'Download Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Exam (Tier-1) 2020'
Key in your registration number and date of birth
Click on 'Search'
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
According to the website, candidates are required to carry two latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the date of birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their date of birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam.
SSC CGL Tier-1 exam will be conducted from 13 to 24 August 2021. Candidates qualifying in the tier 1 exam will have to appear for tier-2, and tier-3 skill test.
