SSC Selection Post 2022 Details: Apply For 797 Posts Till 13 June

The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will close the registration window for 797 Selection posts on 13 June 2022. The candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply online through the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification released earlier, the registration process began on 23 May 2022. Candidates who have applied can pay the online fee till 15 June 2022. The Commission will open the application correction window from 27 to 29 June 2022.

This will provide an opportunity to the candidates to add/ edit/ or make changes to their application form.