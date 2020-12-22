SSC Releases CPO Answer Key 2020, Check Direct Link Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, 21 December, released the answer key for recruitment examination of Central Police Organisation (CPO) on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020 can check the answer keys online at ssc.nic.in.
“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 20.12.2020 (06:00 PM) to 24.12.2020 (06:00 PM) on payment of ₹100/- per Question/Answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 24.12.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the official notice.
