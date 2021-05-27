SSC MTS 2020 Exam Scheduled in July, Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to conduct Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) exam in July 2021. The notification was released in February.

As per the official notification, SSC MTS 2020 tier-1 exam is scheduled from 1-20 July 2021. However, the date is tentative as SSC has already postponed many exams in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.