SSC MTS 2020 Exam Scheduled in July, Check Details

SSC MTS 2020 exam is scheduled from 1 to 20 July 2021.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to conduct Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) exam in July 2021. The notification was released in February.
As per the official notification, SSC MTS 2020 tier-1 exam is scheduled from 1-20 July 2021. However, the date is tentative as SSC has already postponed many exams in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SSC MTS examinations will consist of a computer-based Examination (Paper-I) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).
Paper 1 (computer-based examination) will include:
Whereas, Paper 2 will be descriptive type in pen-and-paper mode, in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any language included in the Schedule-VIII of the Constitution.
For more details, candidates can check the detailed advertisement.
