SSC MTS 2019 Final Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It
The Quint
Jobs
Published:
SSC MTS 2019 Final Result Declared on 6 March. Image used for representation purpose. | (Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday, 6 March, declared the final result of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019. Candidates can check the final result at SSC’s official website – https://ssc.nic.in/
A total of 8,992 candidates have qualified in the exam. Commission has withheld the result of 607 candidates due to suspected malpractices.
As per the official notice, “Allocation of States/UTs to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference”.