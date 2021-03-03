‘Delay in SSC CGL, CHSL Results Puts Future at Risk, Govt Unmoved’

As India’s unemployment rates soar, aspirants seeking jobs in the Government of India are making a unique appeal to PM Narendra Modi. Since 25 February, over 5 million tweets with hashtags #Modi_Job_Do and #Modi_Rozgar_Do (Modi provide employment) have flooded Twitter, all with one purpose: To demand jobs for the youth of the nation.

The trend was started by aspirants seeking jobs in various ministries and departments in the government of India, us being a few of them. We are demanding reforms in the examination process conducted by recruitment agencies and the Staff Selection Commission.