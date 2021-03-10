SSC JE Final Answer Key Released: Here’s How to Download It

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the question paper(s) along with the final answer key of Junior Engineer (JE) Examination (Paper 1), 2019. Candidates who appeared for the same can download the final answer key and question paper from the commission’s official website: ssc.nic.in
Question papers and answer key released are of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts exams.
Last date to download answer key is 28 March 2021. The official notification reads, “The candidates may take a print out of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 08.03.2021 (06:00 pm) to 28.03.2021 (06:00 pm).”
SSC declared the result of JE Exam (Paper 1), 2019 on 1 March 2021.
