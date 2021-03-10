SSC JE Final Answer Key Released: Here’s How to Download It

Question papers and answer key released are of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts exams.

Last date to download answer key is 28 March 2021. The official notification reads, “The candidates may take a print out of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 08.03.2021 (06:00 pm) to 28.03.2021 (06:00 pm).”

SSC declared the result of JE Exam (Paper 1), 2019 on 1 March 2021.

Direct link to check SSC JE 2019 Exam final answer key.