SSC JE 2023 Notification Released; Apply For 1324 Vacancies On ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2023 Registration steps below
Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released a notification for the recruitment process to fill in the various vacancies. The registrations for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2023 has begun.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SSC JE 2023 on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the SSC JE Recruitment process is August 16. The exam will be conducted in the computer based form and is tentatively scheduled for October 2023.
Border Roads Organization (Male candidates only)
JE (C): 431
JE (E&M): 55
Central Public Works Department
JE (C): 421
JE (E): 124
Central Water Commission
JE (C): 188
JE (M): 23
Farakka Barrage Project
JE (C): 15
JE (M): 6
Military Engineer Services
JE (C): 29
JE (E&M): 18
Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)
JE (C): 7
JE (M): 1
National Technical Research Organization
JE (C): 4
JE (E): 1
JE (M): 1
Total vacancies: 1,324
Eligibility criteria is different for each post under the SSC JE 2023 Recruitment drive and candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
The applicants for SSC JE 2023 will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. However, women candidates and candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen are not required to pay any fee.
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the User Registration link
Enter your details to register and fill out the application form
Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
Take a printout of the form for future use
