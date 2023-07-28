SSC JE 2023 Notification Released; Apply For 1324 Vacancies On ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released a notification for the recruitment process to fill in the various vacancies. The registrations for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2023 has begun.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SSC JE 2023 on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the SSC JE Recruitment process is August 16. The exam will be conducted in the computer based form and is tentatively scheduled for October 2023.