SSC JE 2019 Recruitment: 1,150 Revised Junior Engineer Vacancies Announced

SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, 17 November, released the revised tentative vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) 2019 examination.
Candidates can check the official notification of revised vacancies on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
As per the revised vacancies, SSC will conduct the examination for recruitment of 1,150 Junior Engineers.
Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical): 80 posts in Border Road Organization
Junior Engineer (Civil): 680 posts in Border Road Organization
Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 4 posts in Central Water Commission
Junior Engineer (Civil): 50 posts in Central Water Commission
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 52 posts in Central Public Works Department (CPWD)
Junior Engineer (Civil): 273 posts in Central Public Works Department (CPWD)
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 3 posts in M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL)
Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 5 posts in M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL)
Junior Engineer(Civil): 3 posts in National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)
SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 was conducted from 27 to 30 October 2020. Results for the same were declared in March 2021.
Recently, SSC also released the provisional answer keys for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020. Candidates can download the same along with their response sheet from the official website of SSC.
SSC MTS 2020 exams were conducted from 5 October to 2 November 2021.
Last date to raise objections against SSC MTS 2020 exam answer key is Thursday, 18 November 2021 (6 pm).