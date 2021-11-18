SSC JE 2019 Recruitment: 1,150 Revised Junior Engineer Vacancies Announced

Recently, SSC also released the provisional answer keys for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020. Candidates can download the same along with their response sheet from the official website of SSC.

SSC MTS 2020 exams were conducted from 5 October to 2 November 2021.

Last date to raise objections against SSC MTS 2020 exam answer key is Thursday, 18 November 2021 (6 pm).