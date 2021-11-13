SSC MTS 2020 Answer Key Released: Download and Raise Objections by 18 November

Candidates having any objections against the answer key can challenge it till 18 November 2021 (6 pm).

"Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 12.11.2021 (06:00 PM) to 18.11.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged," reads the official notice released by SSC.

Last date to download answer keys and response sheet is also 18 November (6 pm).

For further updates about SSC MTS result, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of SSC.