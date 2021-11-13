SSC MTS 2020 Answer Key Released: Download and Raise Objections by 18 November
SSC MTS 2020 exams were conducted from 5 October to 2 November 2021.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 12 November 2021, released the provisional answer keys for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020. Response sheets of candidates who appeared for the exam have also been released along with the answer key.
Therefore, candidates who sat for SSC MTS 2020 exam can download the answer key and their response sheet from the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
How to Download SSC MTS 2020 Answer Key?
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Click on the 'Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys of Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination – 2020' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a PDF
Click on the answer key and response sheet link available in that PDF
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Submit'
Enter your user ID and password
Click on 'Login'
Your response sheet and answer key will appear on the screen
Download and save it future reference
Candidates having any objections against the answer key can challenge it till 18 November 2021 (6 pm).
"Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 12.11.2021 (06:00 PM) to 18.11.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged," reads the official notice released by SSC.
Last date to download answer keys and response sheet is also 18 November (6 pm).
For further updates about SSC MTS result, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of SSC.
