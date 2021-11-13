SSC MTS 2020 Answer Key Released: Download and Raise Objections by 18 November

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 12 November 2021, released the provisional answer keys for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020. Response sheets of candidates who appeared for the exam have also been released along with the answer key.

Therefore, candidates who sat for SSC MTS 2020 exam can download the answer key and their response sheet from the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.