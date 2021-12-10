SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 Final Answer Key and Question Papers Released

SSC CGL Final Answer key out on ssc.nic.in.
(Photo: iStock)
SSC CGL: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 9 December, released the final answer keys for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020. Question paper(s) have also been uploaded by the commission.
Candidates who appeared for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam can check the final answer keys and question papers on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
According to the official notification released by SSC, candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Tier 2 and Tier 3 exams on the basis marks scored by them in Tier 1 exam.
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Click on 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a PDF
Click on the Final answer key link on the homepage
A login page will open on your screen
Enter your SSC CGL exam roll number and password
Click on 'Login'
SSC CGL Final Answer keys and Question Papers will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
Last date to download and print SSC CGL Tier final answer keys and question paper(s) is 7 January 2022 (06 pm).
For more details, candidates can check the official website of SSC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)