SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam: Admit Cards Released for All Regions

The Quint

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card by visiting the regional website of SSC. | (Photo: The Quint)

Jobs

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the regional website of SSC.