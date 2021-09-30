SSC CHSL Final 2018, Tier 2 2019 Result Expected Today: Here's How to Check

Check SSC CHSL 2018 Final Result, and 2019 tier 2 result on ssc.nic.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination, 2018 final result and CHSL exam 2019 Tier-2 result on Thursday, 30 September 2021. The tentative dates for result announcement was revealed earlier this month by SSC.
Candidates who appeared for any of the above mentioned exams can check their results on SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in.
After the result is declared, visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Click on the CHSL result link on the homepage
A PDF will open on your screen
Check your result
Save the result PDF for future reference
SSC, on Tuesday, 28 September, also released the list of candidates qualified in physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET) of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020.
Candidates who appeared for the test can check the list on SSC's official website.
"The candidates who qualified in the PET/ PST are now eligible for appearing in Paper-II of the aforesaid examination," reads the official notice released by SSC.
A total of 11,164 candidates appeared for the test, out of which 5,572 have qualified it.
The notice also stated the Paper 2 is scheduled to be conducted on 8 November 2021.
Published: undefined