SSC CGL Scorecard of Tier-I Exam To Be Out Today - Direct Link & Steps To Check

SSC CGL Tier-I scorecard will be released today. Check important details below.
Saima Andrabi
SSC CGL Scorecard of Tier-I exam likely to be released today.

(Photo: iStock)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CGL Result 2022 Scorecard today on 22 February 2023. The scorecard will be issued for the Tier I examination.

Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier I Examination can download and check their scorecard from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

According to an official notification, "the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on 22 February on the Commission’s website. The link to check the marks will remain available from 22 February 22 to 8 March 2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password."

Steps To Download SSC CGL Tier-I Scorecard

  • Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2023.

  • A login page will be displayed on the computer screen.

  • Enter the required login detail.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your SSC CGL Tier-I result and scores will show up on the screen.

  • Check your scores carefully.

  • Download, save, and a print a copy of your SSC CGL Tier-I scorecard for future reference.

The SSC CGL Tier I result was officially announced on 9 February 2023. The The SSC CGL Tier-I exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 1 December to 13 December 2022 through a computer based mode.

Candidates who have successfully qualified for the SSC CGL Tier-I exam will become eligible for the SSC Tier II Exam.

