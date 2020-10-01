SSC CGL Result 2020 Declared; Check Steps to Check Tier 3 Results

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 1 October, announced the Tier III result for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020 on the Commission's official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the performance in Tier-I and Tier-II exams, document verification and skills tests.
The SSC is a central government body, which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in ministries and government departments. Lakhs of candidates apply for positions to qualify for Group C and D category of jobs through the SSC Exams every year.
A total of 50,293 candidates were announced eligible for appearing in the Tier-III (descriptive paper) of the examination, of which 41,803 candidates appeared in the exam.
The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while tier III and IV, SSC candidates appear for a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined