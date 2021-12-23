SSC CGL Registration 2021 to Begin Today: How to Fill the Application Form

SSC CGL Application form to be available online onssc.nic.in
(Photo: iStock)
SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2021 advertisement will be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 23 December 2021.
SC CGL 2021 registrations will also commence from Thursday.
Visit the official website of SSC CGL 2021: ssc.nic.in
Click on SSC CGL link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your personal details and register yourself
Login using your registered credentials
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the application form and pay the fee
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
Last date to apply for the SSC CGL 2021 exam is 23 January 2022.
SSC CGL 2021 vacancy details are yet to be announced. However, the recruitment drive is conducted for various Group B and Group C posts in government ministries and departments.
Last month, SSC also declared the result of SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 exam. The commission has also released the final answer key for the same. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their result and answer key form the official website of SSC.
For more details about SSC CGL recruitment, candidates are advised to check this space regularly and visit the official website of SSC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)