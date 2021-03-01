SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam 2019 Answer Key Released

Candidates can download the final answer key and question paper till 04:00 pm on 20 March 2021.
SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam 2019 Answer key Released. Image used for representation purpose. | (Photo: The Quint)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Sunday, 28 February, released the final answer key and question paper(s) of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination (Tier-II), 2019.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final answer key from SSC’s official website: https://ssc.nic.in/.

How to Download SSC CGL Final Answer Key

  • Visit the official website of SSC: https://ssc.nic.in/.
  • Click on the link ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2019: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s).’
  • A PDF will appear on your screen.
  • In that PDF, click on the link ‘For Final Answer Key-CGLE (Tier-II),2019-Click here.’
  • Log in using your roll number and password.
  • The final answer key will appear on your screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates can download the final answer key and question paper till 04:00 pm on 20 March 2021. The official notification reads, “The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 28.02.2021 (04:00 PM) to 20.03.2021 (04:00 PM).”

The result of SSC CGL Tier-2 exam was declared on 19 February 2021.

