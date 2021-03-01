SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam 2019 Answer Key Released

Candidates can download the final answer key and question paper till 04:00 pm on 20 March 2021. The official notification reads, “The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 28.02.2021 (04:00 PM) to 20.03.2021 (04:00 PM).”

The result of SSC CGL Tier-2 exam was declared on 19 February 2021.