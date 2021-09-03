SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Answer Key Released: Here's How to Download

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I exam was a computer based test conducted by from 13 to 24 August 2021.
Published:

Download SSC CGL answer key from ssc.nic.in

(File Photo: IANS)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Download SSC CGL answer key from ssc.nic.in</p></div>

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 2 September, released the tentative answer keys along with the candidates’ response sheets of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I).

Candidates who have appeared for the same can download the answer sheets from SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I exam was a computer-based test conducted by from 13 to 24 August 2021, across the country.

How to Download SSC CGL Answer Key

  • Visit SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in

  • Click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2020 (Tier-I)"

  • You will be directed to a PDF

  • Click on the link available in the PDF

  • Click on submit

  • Enter your roll number and password

  • Click on Login

  • Download the answer key and response sheet

Candidates can raise their objections (if any) regarding the tentative answer keys online from 2 September (6pm) to 7 September (6pm).

The official notification reads, "Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.09.2021 (6:00 PM) to 07.09.2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances."

It also mentioned that candidates must take the may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after 7 September.

