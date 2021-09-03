SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Answer Key Released: Here's How to Download

Download SSC CGL answer key from ssc.nic.in
(File Photo: IANS)
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 2 September, released the tentative answer keys along with the candidates’ response sheets of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I).
Candidates who have appeared for the same can download the answer sheets from SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I exam was a computer-based test conducted by from 13 to 24 August 2021, across the country.
Visit SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in
Click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2020 (Tier-I)"
You will be directed to a PDF
Click on the link available in the PDF
Click on submit
Enter your roll number and password
Click on Login
Download the answer key and response sheet
Candidates can raise their objections (if any) regarding the tentative answer keys online from 2 September (6pm) to 7 September (6pm).
The official notification reads, "Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.09.2021 (6:00 PM) to 07.09.2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances."
It also mentioned that candidates must take the may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after 7 September.
