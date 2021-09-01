DSSSB TGT Admit Cards Released: Here's How to Download

Download DSSSB TGT exam admit cards from dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examination.
Candidates who have enrolled for the same can download their admit cards from DSSSB's official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Visit DSSSB's official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Click on "Download Admit Card for online CBT exam scheduled on 2nd Sept 2021" on the home page
You will be directed to a new web page
Enter you DSSSB application number and date of birth
Click on 'Login'
Your admit card link will appear on the screen
Click on it
Download and print the admit card for future use
Meanwhile, DSSSB has also released the admit card for TGT exams scheduled to be conducted on 4, 5, and 6 September 2021. To download the admit card, candidates need to click on "Download Admit Card for online CBT exam scheduled on 4, 5 and 6 Sept 2021", on the home page of DSSSB's official website and follow the above mentioned procedure.
DSSSB will conduct exam for the post of TGT Maths-male and TGT Hindi-female on 4 September 2021, reported Hindustan Times. It further added that TGT Hindi-female, Bengali-female, Bengali-male, Hindi-female, and Sanskrit-male exam is scheduled on 5 September 2021, whereas, TGT Social Science-male exam will be conducted on 6 September 2021.
