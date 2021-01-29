SSC CAPF 2018 Option Form Released, Here’s How to Download It 

SSC Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on Thursday, 28 January, released ‘Detailed Option Form of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018.’

Candidates who have cleared Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2018 examination and medical test, can now fill the Option Form as per preference. Candidates can choose among Sub-Inspector post in Delhi Police, Border Security Police (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) according to their preference.

Download Detailed Option Form of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018.

The ‘Option Form’ states that the options exercised by the candidate will be final. “No change in the Order of Preference (s) in the options exercised by me above would be permitted.”