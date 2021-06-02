Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3378 Apprentice Posts

The Southern Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates for engagement as Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act, 1961.
Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on Southern Railway's official website: sr.indianrailways.gov.in
A total of 3,378 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of it, 936 vacancies are for Carriage Works, Perambur, 1686 are for Signal & Telecom Workshop, Podanur, and 756 are for Central Workshop, Golden Rock.
Age Requirement: Candidates who want to apply for the Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 should be between 15 to 22/24 years of age for Fresher’s /Ex-ITI, MLT respectively.
However, upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for OBC, 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 Years for Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).
Minimum Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 should have at least passed 10th class examination/posses ITI qualification.
For post specific details, candidates can check the official notification.
Published: 02 Jun 2021,05:27 PM IST