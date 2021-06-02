Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3378 Apprentice Posts

Age Requirement: Candidates who want to apply for the Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 should be between 15 to 22/24 years of age for Fresher’s /Ex-ITI, MLT respectively.

However, upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for OBC, 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 Years for Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).

Minimum Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 should have at least passed 10th class examination/posses ITI qualification.

For post specific details, candidates can check the official notification.