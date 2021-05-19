Western Railway Recruitment: Apply for 3,591 Apprentice Posts

RRC WR has invited applications for apprenticeship. Image used for representation purpose.
Railway Recruitment Cell of Western Railway has released a notification for 3,591 posts of apprentice on its official website. Registration for the same will start on 25 May and go on till 24 June.
"Western Railway invites ONLINE applications from interested Applicants for engagement as Act Apprentices against the 3591 slots notified for training in the designated Trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2021-22 (sic)," reads the official notification.
Age Requirement: The notice states that candidates applying for the apprenticeship should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of 24 June 2021.
However, the upper age limit is relaxable for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PWD, and ex-servicemen categories. For details, candidates can check the official notification.
Essential Qualifications: Candidates should have passed Matriculation or Class 10 in the 10+2 examination system with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised board. They should also possess an ITI certificate affiliated with NCVT / SCVT.
Vacancies available are for fitter, welder, machinist, carpenter, painter, mechanic, electrician, wireman, plumber, stenographer, draftsman, pipe-fitter, turner, programming and systems administration assistant.
For further information about the apprenticeship, candidates can check the official notice.
Published: 19 May 2021,03:52 PM IST