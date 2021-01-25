SBI SCO 2021 Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It

The State Bank of Indian(SBI) has released the admit card for the specialist cadre officer (SCO) exam on 22 January 2021. Candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards/call letters from its official website - https://www.sbi.co.in/.

Candidates can download their call letter from 22 January to 1 February 2021. The exam is scheduled to happen on 1 February 2021.