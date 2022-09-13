SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5000+ Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply for over 5000 vacant posts at sbi.co.in
(Photo: iStock)
The State Bank of India has issued a notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the recruitment process of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre.
Interested candidates can apply for over 5000 posts on the official website at sbi.co.in. The application window will close on 27 September 2022. We have brought together all the required details of the SBI recruitment 2022 like application fee, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and more.
Starting date of SBI Junior Associate application process 2022: 7 September 2022
Last date to fill out the SBI Clerk application form: 27 September 2022
The SBI 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country.
Age Limit: The candidates willing to apply for the SBI clerk recruitment process must be between the age of 20 to 28 years as on 1 August 2022.
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.
Candidates in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.
Candidates from the General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 750 application fee while SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS categories will not have to pay any application fee.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the online tests consisting of Preliminary and Main exams and tests of specified opted local languages.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)