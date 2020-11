According to the schedule, the SBI will conduct the Circle Based Officers (CBO) recruitment exam on 28 November.

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, 23 November, released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Circle Based Officers on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in.

