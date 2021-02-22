SBI PO Interview Call Letter Released, Here’s How to Download It

As per the official information, the candidates selected for the post of Probationary Officer at SBI will be given a basic pay of Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. They will also be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, medical and other allowances and perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

At the time of joining, selected candidates will have to execute a bond of Rs 2 lakh to provide their service to the bank for a minimum period of three years. The bond will be invoked by the bank if the candidate resigns from the service before expiry of three years from the date of joining.