SBI CO Exam 2020: Recruitment Exam to be Conducted on 28 November

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday, 11 November, announced that the SBI Circle Based Officers (SBI CBO) recruitment exam 2020 will be conducted on 28 November. A notification announcing the exam date has been uploaded by SBI on its website: sbi.co.in/careers.

Candidates who have enrolled for the SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 will be required to submit three choices of test centres by 16 November.

The bank has stated that it reserves the right to allot any centre to the candidate other than the centre selected by him/her.

The bank has also said admission to online CBO test will be purely without verification of documents and eligibility of the applicants. The documents of the shortlisted candidates will be verified at the time of interview and joining.