SBI Clerk Exam 2021: Junior Associate Prelims Postponed

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Prelims exam for 5,237 Junior Associate Vacancies postponed. Image used for representation purpose.
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, 31 May, announced the postponement of the preliminary exam of SBI clerk Junior Associates (customer support and sales) recruitment.
Earlier, the preliminary exam was supposed to be conducted in June 2021, which has now been postponed till further notice.
The decision was taken in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the preliminary examination that was scheduled to be held in June 2021 has been deferred till further notice," reads the official notification.
SBI on 27 April commenced the application process of SBI clerk Junior Associate recruitment on its website: sbi.co.in. Registration for the same concluded on 20 May.
As per the detailed advertisement, the SBI Junior Associates recruitment prelims exam will be an objective test of 100 marks conducted online. It will consist of three sections:
Candidates shortlisted in the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to be conducted tentatively on 31 July.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 01 Jun 2021,11:09 AM IST