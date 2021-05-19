SBI Pharmacist, Data Analyst Exam Postponed Due to COVID

State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, 18 May, postponed the SBI pharmacist and data analyst exams, 2021. Earlier, these exams were scheduled to be conducted on 23 May 2021.

The decision was taken in the wake of the pandemic across India.

The official notification read, "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the online examination, scheduled to be held on 23.05.2021, has been deferred till further notice."

A new date for the same will be announced later after reviewing the pandemic situation.

For further updates regarding exams, candidates can check SBI's official website: sbi.co.in.