RSMSSB Assistant Fire Officer, Fireman Exam 2021: Check the Answer Key

RSMSSB Assistant Fire Officer, Fireman Exam 2021: Answer Key out
(Photo: iStock)
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the primary answer keys and master question paper of recruitment of fireman and assistant fire officers exam 2021 on Monday, 7 March 2022.
Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment of fireman and assistant fire officers exam 2021 can take a look at the answer keys that have been released on the official website on Monday, 7 March 2022.
The answer keys for the examination are released by RSMSSB so that the candidates can raise objections if there are any.
Candidates are allowed to raise objections against the answer key on the official website from 9 March to 11 March 2022 till 11:59 p.m.
Candidates are requested to pay an objection fee of Rs 100 for every objection submitted. The process of raising objections will take place online.
The ones who are looking for more updates on the process of raising objections against the RSMSSB Assistant Fire officer and Fireman recruitment exam 2021 answer keys can check the official website.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates can follow to download the RSMSSB Assistant Fire officer and Fireman Exam 2021 answer key:
Visit the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Go to the Candidate corner on the homepage.
Click on the option that states the answer key.
Find the relevant answer key link on the page.
RSMSSB Assistant Fire officer and Fireman Exam 2021 answer key will appear on the screen of your device.
Download the answer key from the website.
Raise objections if there are any by 11 March 2022 till 11:59 p.m.
You may also take a printout of the answer key for future reference.
