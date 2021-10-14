RSMSSB 2021: Patwari Exam Admit Card Releasing Today

RSMSSB 2021 Patwari exam is scheduled to be held on 23 and 24 October 2021. The exam shall be conducted in two shifts each day and each shift will be of three hours. The first shift of the RSMSSB 2021 Patwari exam will begin from 08:30 am to 11:30 am and the second shift will be held from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.