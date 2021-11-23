RSMSSB 2021 Patwari Answer Key released
The answer key for the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Patwari exam 2021 has been released.
Candidates who had appeared in the RSMSSB Patwari exam can now download their respective provisional Patwari answer keys from the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections against the provisional answer keys is 26 November 2021. Hence, they should check and download their respective answer keys as soon as possible.
The Patwari recruitment examination was conducted in an offline mode on 23 October 2021 to fill a total number of 5,378 vacant posts in the RSMSSB.
Candidates must note that they can download the Patwari exam 2021 answer keys as well as the master question paper for exam codes 104A, 104B, 104C, and 104D from the official website of RSMSSB mentioned above.
Candidates must also note that the final results and final answer keys of the RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021 would be based entirely on the objections raised by the candidates.
Hence, read below to find five easy steps to check and download the provisional RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021
Visit the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Navigate to the ‘Latest Updates’ section available on the home page
You will be redirected to a new window wherein you will have to enter your official login credentials such as username and password.
Your RSMSSB Patwari Answer key 2021 would be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates who wish to raise objections must carefully read the information given on the official website post downloading their RSMSSB Patwari answer keys 2021.
Any candidate can raise an objection by paying an application fee of Rs 100 per question through E-Mitra Payment Gateway or E-Mitra Kiosk.
For more information on the RSMSSB Patwari 2021 exam, students are advised to regularly check this space for more updates and visit the official website of RSMSSB mentioned above.
