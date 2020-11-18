RRB NTPC Details Likely to be Released 10 Days Before Exam

The exact schedule of RRB NTPC and RRB Group D exams have not been released yet.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB NTPC and Group D recruitment exams are less than a month away and are scheduled to begin on 15 December. Details of the exam cities and dates are likely to be related 10 days before the exam.

The RRB has stated that the admit cards will not be sent to candidates by post. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official RRB website.

For the RRB NTPC exam, Indian Railways has received more than 1.2 crore applications against 35,208 vacancies. For the RRB Group D exam, a total of 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered against 1,03,769 vacancies.

A total of 1,663 vacancies in the Ministerial and Isolated category posts will be filled and a total of 1,02,940 candidates are expected to appear in the exam.