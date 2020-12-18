RRB NTPC Exam Scheduled from 28 December-13 January, Check Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday, 17 December, released date schedule for its non-technical popular categories (NTPC) recruitment exam.

The RRB NTPC recruitment exam will be held from 28 December to 13 January. Admit cards for the RRB NTPC exam will be released four days prior to the exam.

“Forgot Application Registration Number”link will be made available on all the RRB official websites to assist candidates (who forgot their Appin retrieving their Application registration number).

“The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores). Accordingly the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28.12.2020 to 13.01.2021 in various cities all over the country. The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly,” the official notice reads.