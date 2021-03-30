RRB NTPC 6th Phase Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It
RRB Phase 6 of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be conducted on 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 April.
RRB NTPC Admit Card for Phase 6 Exam is released on RRB’s regional websites. Image used for representation. | (Photo: The Quint)
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards of Phase 6 exam for recruitment of various NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from RRB’s regional websites.
How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card
Visit your respective RRB regional website.
Click on the admit card link.
Login using your registered credentials.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future use.
Link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates is available on all RRB websites.
RRB Regional Websites
RRB Guwahati - rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in
Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in
Malda – rrbmalda.gov.in
Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in
Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in
Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in
Secunderabad – rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in
Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in
Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in
Bangalore – rrbbnc.gov.in
Bhopal – rrbbpl.nic.in
Bhubaneshwar – rrbbbs.gov.in
Bilaspur – rrbbilaspur.gov.in
Chandigarh – rrbcdg.gov.in
Chennai – rrbchennai.gov.in
Gorakhpur – rrbguwahati.gov.in
Siliguri – rrbsiliguri.org
Thiruvananthapuram – rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
