RRB NTPC 6th Phase Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards of Phase 6 exam for recruitment of various NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from RRB’s regional websites.

RRB Phase 6 of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be conducted on 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 April. As per the official notice, approximately 6 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.