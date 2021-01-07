RRB NTPC 2021 Phase 2 Admit Card Released, Check Steps to Download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Wednesday, 6 January, released the admit card for Phase 2 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination. The exams are scheduled to be held from 16-31 January. Around 27 lakh candidates will be appearing for the computer-based test.
Candidates scheduled in for Phase 2 RRB NTPC examinations can check their exam city and date on the official website of RRB. SC/ST candidates can download their free travelling authority from the website as well.
Applicants can download e-call letters four days prior to the exam date. All the necessary information will be sent to the candidates on their registered email and mobile numbers.
RRB NTPC exams are being conducted in different phases in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. RRB NTPC candidates who are not scheduled to appear for phase 2 examinations will be scheduled in subsequent phases of the exam.
