RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Exam Admit Cards Released

The Railway Recruitment Board on Saturday, 12 December, released the admit cards for Isolated and Ministerial categories exams. Admit cards can be downloaded through candidate login using their registration number and date of birth.

According to the official RRB exam schedule, the computer-based exam will be conducted from 15-18 December in two shifts with each being over 2 hours.

The first shift exam will commence at 10:30 AM and second shift exam at 3 PM. Candidates are required to report to their respective exam centres 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

However, 30 minutes extra are provided to PwD candidates with a scribe. Admit cards for the RRB exams will be released four days before the commencement of the exam and will be released on the website.

A total of 1,663 vacancies in the category will be filled and a total of 1,02,940 candidates are expected to appear for the exam.