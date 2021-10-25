REET 2021 Level 1, Level 2 Answer Key Released: Here's How to Raise Objection

REET 2021 Answer Key: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 provisional answer key has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

The board has released the answer key for both, REET 2021 Level 1 and Level 2 examinations.

Candidates who appeared for REET 2021 exam can check and download the answer key from the official website of REET: reetbser21.com.