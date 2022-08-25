Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 Declared: How To Check, Direct Link Here

The Rajasthan Police declared the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 on 24 August 2022. Candidates who had appeared in the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam can check their results from the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates must remember that the result has been officially released for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 that was held for 4,388 constable posts.

The result is now available for all the battalions, including Rajasthan Home Guard, 10th Battalion RAC Bikaner, District Dungarpur, 12th Battalion RAC Delhi, District Pratapgarh, and District Banswara. To check the complete list of battalions, please visit the official website.

The Rajasthan constable recruitment exam 2022 was held from 13 to 16 May 2022 and on 02 July 2022. Candidates who cleared the recruitment exam will have to appear in PET/PST now. The list of candidates who are eligible for PET/PST is available on the official website.