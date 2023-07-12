JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Expected Today At josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA is ready to release the JoSAA Round 3 allotment result today, 12 July 2023. The result is expected to be out after 5 PM IST. Candidates who appeared for the exam and are awaiting their seat allotment result can get access to the result on the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates who applied for admission through JoSAA counselling can log in to their accounts to download their results.

The Round 3 seat allotment result will be released considering the choices filled by candidates in the JoSAA application form and the availability of seats in the participating institutes. Candidates who receive an allotment in Round 3 will have to pay the seat acceptance fee by 14 July 2023 and the round 4 seat allotment process will begin on 16 July 2023. This will be followed by the final round of seat allotment on July 20.