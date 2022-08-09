ADVERTISEMENT

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 153 Gynaecology Specialists, Details Here

Know the age limit, application process, eligibility criteria for MPPSC recruitment drive 2022.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
i

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification and invited the candidates to apply online for the post Gynaecology Specialist. The application process began on 8 August and the last date to submit the application form is 7 September 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website on mponline.gov.in.

Let's have a look at the selection process, age limit, important dates, and vacancy details of the recruitment drive.

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • The registration process begins: 8 August 2022

  • The registration process ends: 7 September 2022

  • Edit application form: 16 August to 9 September 2022

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 153 Gynaecology Specialist posts.

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit 

The candidates should be between the age of 21 and 40 years.

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 2,000 for the unreserved category and Rs 1,000 for the reserved category.

How To Apply for MPPSC Recruitment 2022?

  1. Visit the official website at www.mponline.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the application link against Gynaecology Specialist post

  3. Register and proceed with the application process

  4. Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form

  5. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

