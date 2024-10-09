Lights, Camera, Toxicity: The Dark Side of India's Entertainment Industry

Just like junior artists, gaffers, light men, technicians, and spot boys are often at the receiving end of several exploitative practices. Even the recent Hema Committee Report exposed the exploitation of junior artists in Malayalam cinema.

"There are no repercussions for people who make them work overtime. There are times when people have fallen or they have died, but where is it coming out? If people are going to be overworked, these things are going to continue to happen. The unions have to put rules in place," says Pooja Sharma (name changed on request), a Mumbai-based cameraperson with 19 years of experience.

The unions representing gaffers, technicians, and other crew members are responsible for ensuring safety, healthy working hours, and insurance, among other benefits. Producers are required to submit call sheets to these unions at least 24 hours before a shoot, allowing union representatives to conduct safety checks and verify working hours.

However, "these days, producers often send call sheets with barely 4-5 hours' notice," says Sharma. "This makes it impossible for unions to schedule timely checks. Sometimes, call sheets are sent as late as 2 am for a 6 am call time."

Sharma adds she has independently taken a stand to not allow her team to work overtime, but there's a flip side – work opportunities have become fewer. From working on over 45 projects a year, she now gets as few as four projects a year. This year, as of October, she has shot for one film.