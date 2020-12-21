Konkan Railway Recruitment: Check Eligibility for Junior Engineer

The Konkan Railway on Sunday, 20 December announced new vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer in its Electrical Department. Candidates for the posts will be selected though the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE).
The deadline to apply for the post is 15 January 2021. Only regular serving employees of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited are eligible to apply for the above- mentioned post.
A total of 10 posts of Junior Engineer (JE) will be filled up through the recruitment drive. Two seats are reserved for OBC candidates and 3 seats for SC candidates.
Diploma in Electrical or Electronics Engineering. The candidates having a degree in the Electrical or Electronics Engineering can also apply for the post.
For candidates belonging to general category, the upper age limit should not exceed 40 years while for candidates belonging to OBC category, the maximum age limit is 43 years. The maximum age limit for SC/ ST candidates is 45 years.
