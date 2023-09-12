JSSC Lady Supervisor Exam Notification 2023 Out; Apply From 26 September

JSSC JLSCE application window to open soon
(Photo: iStock)
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC has released an official notification for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application from September 26. The last date to submit the applications is October 25.
The notification has specified that the candidates will be able to pay the application fee till 27 September 2023. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website at jssc.nic.in. The application editing window will be open for candidates from October 31 to November 2.
Have a look at the other details for JSSC JLSCE Recruitment drive 2023 like vacancies, application fee, age limit, and steps to apply.
The JSSC JLSCE 2023 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 448 vacancies for Lady Supervisors.
Candidates have to pay ₹100 as an application fee. The application fee for candidates from the SC/ST category is ₹50.
Interested candidates who are between the ages of 21 to 38 years as of August 1, 2023 can apply for the JSSC JLSCE recruitment drive.
Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Application Forms’
Then click on the application link for JLSCE-2023
You can register and proceed to fill in the application
Fill out the form and upload the required documents
Pay the application fee online
You can submit the form and download it
Make sure to keep the hard copy of the submitted form
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)