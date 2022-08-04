JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 61 Assistant Engineer Posts, Details Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited interested candidates to apply for the JKPSC recruitment drive.

The organisation has opened the application window to recruit for the posts of assistant engineer (mechanical) in the Public Works Department, R&B. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the commission – jkpsc.nic.in.

The application window for the post of assistant manager will close on 2 September 2022. The correction window to edit and modify the application will open from 5 September 2022.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 61 assistant engineer (mechanical) vacancies, and the exam will consist of 100 multiple choice type questions.

The exam will be conducted at Srinagar and Jammu centres, and the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview.