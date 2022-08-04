JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 61 Assistant Engineer Posts, Details Here

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply for 61 vacant posts.
(Photo: iStock)
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited interested candidates to apply for the JKPSC recruitment drive.
The organisation has opened the application window to recruit for the posts of assistant engineer (mechanical) in the Public Works Department, R&B. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the commission – jkpsc.nic.in.
The application window for the post of assistant manager will close on 2 September 2022. The correction window to edit and modify the application will open from 5 September 2022.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 61 assistant engineer (mechanical) vacancies, and the exam will consist of 100 multiple choice type questions.
The exam will be conducted at Srinagar and Jammu centres, and the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview.
Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch of engineering or AMIE section (A and B) India in the appropriate branch of engineering.
The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 1,000 and the fee is Rs 500 for reserved category candidates.
Visit the official website of the commission – jkpsc.nic.in
Click on “Jobs/Online Application” – Direct Recruitment
Click on the application link for the assistant engineer (mechanical) post
Fill the details in the application form and upload the required documents.
Pay the required registration fee.
Submit the application form and save a copy for future purposes
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)