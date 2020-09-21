ITBP GDMO Recruitment 2020: Check Edu Qualifications, Pay Scale

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) on Sunday, 20 September, released applications for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) BN. Interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview to be held on 24 and 25 September 2020. The age limited for the ITBP GDMO post is 70. The GDMO 2020 pay scale is Rs 75,000 per month.

Educational Qualifications for ITBP GDMO Recruitment 2020

The candidate should possess a recognised medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and Part 2 of the Third Schedule. Those possessing the educational qualifications included in Part 2 of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions laid down in sub-section 3 of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

How to Apply ITBP GDMO Post 2020

Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interviews on 24 and 25 September 2020 with the necessary documents at the following address: Directorate General, Indo Tibetan Border Police Force Ministry of Home Affairs,Sector-1 West Block-1, Ground Floor, R.K. Puram New Delhi