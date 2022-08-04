Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 112 Tradesman Mate Posts

The Indian Navy has invited interested candidates to apply for Tradesman Mate posts. Eligible candidates willing to apply for the posts can do so through the official website of the Andaman and Nicobar Command Headquarters – andaman.gov.in.

The application process for Group C posts will begin on 6 August and will end on 6 September 2022. This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 112 Tradesman Mate posts in the navy.

Know more about the eligibility criteria and selection process.